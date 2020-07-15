Sushant Singh Rajput Elevated The Standards Of Hindi Film Industry: Late Actor’s Brother-In-Law

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is a great loss to the Hindi film industry. His brother-in-law took to his Twitter handle to shower praises on the late actor, and wrote that he elevated the standards of the film industry.

Sushant's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, retweeted actress Sanjana Sanghi's tweet of Dil Bechara's title track, and rightly guessed that Sushant shot the entire video in just one take. Praising Sushant's talent and skill, Vishal tweeted, "Presumably, Sushant performed the entire song in one shot. Such was his craft. He elevated the standards of Hindi film industry and has immortalized himself with his work. He will live in our hearts forever and we will always celebrate his life and legacy."

Sushant's colleagues and fans are emotional before the release of his last film, Dil Bechara. The title track of Dil Bechara is the last song that he shot for, according to director Mukesh Chhabra. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder, who too was all praises for Sushant.

In a post, Farah shared that the song means a lot to her as it is the first time that she and Sushant worked together. She also revealed that she fed Sushant home-cooked meal as a reward for nailing the song in one shot.

Dil Bechara's title track has broken the YouTube record by getting 10 million likes. It has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Also featuring the debut of Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara is all set for release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

