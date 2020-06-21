Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heart Breaking Note, Shares Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise at the age of 34 has left the entertainment industry in shock. Many television and Bollywood actors took to social media this past week to pay their tributes and condolences. It must be recollected that Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi broke down in tears in an emotionally charged video on social media as soon as she got to know about the actor’s suicide.

And now, Sanjana who continues to cope with the tragedy has written a heartfelt note remembering Sushant whilst promising to fulfill the dreams she saw together while working with Sushant. The actress shared string of pictures from the sets of Dil Bechara and wrote, “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing."

She went on to add, “But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see,

Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,

The 23-year-old concluded by writing, “I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. .#SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou” (sic). Check out the post below:

