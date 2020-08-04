    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father’s Lawyer Claims Rhea Chakraborty Has Gone Into Hiding

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer Vikas Singh claims that Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting suicide, has gone into hiding.

      It was earlier reported that Rhea and her family had left their Mumbai residence in the middle of the night. Vikas Singh has corroborated this but refused to divulge more information.

      Rhea Has Gone Into Hiding: Sushant’s Father’s Lawyer

      Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh said, "Firstly, Rhea Chakraborty has gone into hiding. Of course, I know where she is hiding but I can't tell you that right now. Patna Police cannot reach there because the senior officer (IPS officer Vinay Tiwari) who came to investigate the case from Patna, has already been quarantined in Mumbai. The earlier team that was already there, they are also trying to quarantine them. They are in fact on the lookout for the other officers from Bihar Police as well. This is why the urgency for getting the matter referred to CBI today itself."

      Based on the information provided by Rhea's building supervisor, a Republic TV report had claimed that Rhea, her brother and her parents, had left their home three days ago. "They left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them," the report quoted the supervisor as saying.

      However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement that Bihar Police's contention that Rhea is missing is not correct. He added that the actress has not received a summons from the Bihar Police for interrogation.

      Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been named in an FIR filed by Sushant's father K.K. Singh, alleging them of abetting the actor's alleged suicide, theft, fraud, confinement and more.

      The Jalebi actress recently released a video saying that she has faith in the judiciary, and is positive that truth will prevail.

      Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
