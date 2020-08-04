Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Is Hopeful That CBI Will Take Over The Case Now!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently one of the most discussed topics of the nation. While some claim that Sushant can't commit suicide, others blame a few people related to the actor, who forced the actor to take such a step. Amid all the hulabaloo, Sushant's family lawyer, Vikas Singh spoke to an entertainment portal and said that he is hopeful that CBI will take over the case now. Singh also said he has suggested Sushant's family to not get into inter-state politics.

Vikas Singh also said that the Chief Minster of Bihar, Nitish Kumar had assured that if the father of the deceased wants the matter to be referred to the CBI, he would do it. "Yesterday night and today morning we took a call. Hopefully, now by evening CBI will take over," said Vikas Singh while speaking to Pinkvilla.

Vikas Singh also revealed what chain of incidents led to take the decision and shared that in February 2020, the family had messaged DCP Bandra and told him that Sushant Singh Rajput is in bad company. They wanted action to be taken so that no harm is caused to the now deceased actor.

"Mumbai Police now is claiming that we asked for a written complaint and since the complaint hasn't come, we couldn't take cognizance. This written complaint business is alien to criminal law. Every crime that is committed, it's committed to the State. It's not the job of anybody to ask to register a case. But the State should register an FIR on its own," said the family lawyer of SSR.

He further added, "When the death happened, nobody could have thought he would commit suicide. That wasn't in the family's comprehension at all. So when the incident happened, it was only logical for the Police to investigate the people responsible for the death, which is what the family had said on 25th February. I'm glad that the family didn't complain to the Mumbai Police then, because they weren't getting cooperation from February itself."