Taapsee Pannu Reveals ‘Looop Lapeta’ Isn’t As Radical As The German Film ‘Run Lola Run’

Taapsee Pannu is going to be a busy bee once the lockdown lifts and the Coronavirus crisis abates. She has a number of projects lined up including Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Tadka and Womaniya.

The actress recently opened up about how her schedule may look post lockdown. She also shared how Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of the German thriller Run Lola Run, is going to be different from the original.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said, "The humour in Looop Lapeta is dry, sarcastic and situational. It comes more from the pauses than punchlines. We don't want to copy the film scene by scene. Also, it's not that radical anymore."

She shared that the film was supposed to be shot in a foreign location before the lockdown was announced. "Now, we have to wait till travel restrictions are lifted. But Anurag finishes a film within 35 days, so we just have to reach the location and brace ourselves for a start-to-end schedule. I'm not worried," she said.

Taapsee further said, "If we get back on track in May, we can't kick off Rashmi Rocket in Kutch as the Rann will be scorching around that time. Similarly, Looop Lapeta will be shot across Mumbai and in Goa. If it's raining, how will I run?"

Taapsee is staying connected with her fans through social media. She has started a series of throwback posts on Instagram called 'Quarantine Post' in which she shares never before seen clips and pictures from her life, film sets and so on, and reveals interesting stories behind them.

