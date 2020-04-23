Taapsee Pannu Reveals When She Came Into Her True Self: The Day I Accepted My Flaws

Taapsee Pannu is steadily climbing her way up in the Hindi film industry purely out of her talent and a strong sense of individuality. The actress is a breath of fresh air and it comes through in her performances.

In a recent Instagram post, Taapsee shared a behind the scenes picture from a shoot she did for Gaurang, and revealed an interesting story behind it. She explained, through the story, how she accepted herself with all her flaws, and that she came into her own because of that.

Taapsee wrote as caption, "This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won't suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU."

She continued, "That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," (sic).

Taapsee has been sharing such interesting stories and throwback posts on her Instagram handle during the lockdown. Fans are getting to know things they never knew about the actress.

With regard to work, Taapsee has a busy time ahead. She has a number of movies lined up, which includes Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Tadka and Womaniya.

