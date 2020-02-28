Tiger Shroff Bought A House For His Mom Ayesha Shroff; Wishes To Buy His Dad Jackie Shroff A Car

Tiger Shroff is witnessing incredible success in his career as an actor. His last film War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. He is now gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3, third installment of the super hit action film franchise Baaghi.

When asked what his dreams are for his future, the doting son that he is, says that it is to get his parents things that they love. Having already a bought a house for his mother Ayesha Shroff, he now wants to buy a car or a piece of farm land for his father Jackie Shroff because he enjoys cars and is outdoorsy.

Tiger was speaking to Mumbai Mirror when he was asked about his dreams. He replied, "I guess buying a house for my parents. They've given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother always wanted a house in her name, so I bought this for her... Dad too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focused on my work, being successful in my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure."

He continued, "My dad likes to farm, he likes land and nature. I'd like to buy him something along those lines someday. He also enjoys cars. At the peak of his superstardom, he would collect them. Of course, he would also tell us, 'Never do this, I made a big mistake.' He works so hard, I want to get him things he loves."

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and it co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. It is set to hit screens on March 6.

