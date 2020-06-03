Video Of Wajid Khan Composing Tunes At The Hospital Shared By Sajid Khan; 'Legends Don't Die'

Sajid Khan has shared a touching post on his brother, Wajid Khan, who died of a cardiac arrest on May 31. A video of Wajid, composing some tunes, even as he is admitted to the hospital, was shared on the music composer duo's official Instagram page. Sajid wrote a heartbreaking caption for the post.

Sharing the video where Wajid can be seen engrossed in playing the piano, on his smartphone, Sajid wrote, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don't die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega."

The post has been viewed over 38,000 times, in the span of five hours.

Wajid was admitted to a hospital after developing a kidney infection. Sajid later confirmed that he had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and that a cardiac arrest had taken his life. It was later reported that their mother, who had been caring for Wajid while he was in the hospital, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Wajid's funeral was held at the Versova Kabrastaan, where just a month ago, critically acclaimed actor, Irrfan Khan was buried. His funeral was attended by close family members and a few colleagues from the Hindi film industry.

Sajid and Wajid have composed songs for films like the Dabangg franchise, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, and so on.

ALSO READ: Wajid Khan Funeral: Celebrities Bid Goodbye To Bollywood Music Composer

ALSO READ: Wajid Khan's Mother Razina Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus Hours After Music Composer's Demise

ALSO READ: When Wajid Khan Complained To Salman Khan About Being Irritated With His Brother Sajid Khan!