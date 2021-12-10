83: Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone And Other Producers For Alleged Cheating

Looks like the makers of the upcoming biographical sports flick 83 have gotten themselves embroiled in legal trouble. A United Arab Emirates-based finance company has filed a cheating complaint before a magistrate's court against Deepika Padukone who is one of the producers of the movie along with the other producers that include Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena Varma and Vishnuvardhan Induri. The company by the name of Future Resource FZE has moved the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's court, seeking action against the makers of the film under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Among others, the complaint named Vibri Media and its directors. The complaint, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, claimed that the alleged accused produced the film 83 and made plans to cheat the complainant of its rights in the film. The complaint further stated that the directors of Vibri Media submitted 'manipulated and exaggerated' business plans and profit and loss projections for the period starting from April 2012 till March 2020 and induced the complainant company to invest over Rs 15.90 crore, the complaint alleged. However, the matter is yet to come up for hearing.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee was quoted by India Today to reveal, "It is true that my client has filed a criminal complaint against all the Producers of the film 83 on the grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy. My client had no other option but to initiate strict legal proceedings, as the producers did not seem interested in resolving the dispute amicably, despite full knowledge of my client's rights. The matter would now be taken up by respective Courts."

Meanwhile, talking about the movie 83, it revolves around Team India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. The movie has Ranveer Singh essay the main role of former Indian Team skipper Kapil Dev. It also stars Jiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Salem, Pankaj Tripathi and many more in the lead roles. The trailer and the songs of the movie have been receiving a tremendous response from the audience. It will be released on December 24, 2021.