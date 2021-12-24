83: Ranveer Singh Shares A Heartwarming Message From His Cricket Coach, Latter Heaps Praises On The Actor

Ranveer Singh's biographical sports drama 83 has hit the theatres today (December 24) and has received a tremendous response from critics and many members of the film fraternity. Now, Ranveer has taken to his social media handle to share a heartwarming message from his cricket coach Rajiv Mehra for him. Mehra has helped the actor get into the skin of the character of the former Indian Cricket Team skipper Kapil Dev.

Talking about the same, Rajiv Mehra has written to Ranveer Singh stating, "I am just too overwhelmed and grateful to God and everyone who has been a part of this epic. What it has become and what results in we are seeing is just an outcome of sheer honesty of the work put in by all. It was like a prayer for you, I remember how much love, sweat, you have poured in. Every batting session, every ball that I bowled to you, every single ball you bowled in practice, every single exercise we did, every single pool session and each and every minute we have spent in pursuit of excellence. It's all worth it Ranveer. I can't love and thank you enough, I'm just inspired by every inch of who you are." The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor captioned the same stating, "My Coach" along with a gratitude emoji. Take a look at his post.

Ranveer Singh also shared a beautiful picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding the real World Cup trophy in her hand. Earlier a screening of the movie was also held for some members of the film fraternity wherein 83 received a huge thumbs up from them. Ranveer's Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt also penned a heartfelt note while giving her opinion on the movie.

Alia Bhatt stated, "Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It's not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It's an experience- a part of history that's nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film! Thank you for this film. Tuts! Kaps! What to say. I mean. What are you? Some sort of genius mixture wrapped in with some loaded feeling peppered with magic every few seconds! I've said this to you before - your eyes changed!!!!!! You don't act and - you live the character! Can't do- you're too good pls go to sleep for years so we can all catch up with your brilliance! Actor to actor Thank you for you! To the entire team. Producers, technicians, actors, coaches! Congratulations!!!!!!!! You'll have created and contributed to what will be a milestone in Hindi cinema."