Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi: Netflix Bags The Streaming Rights; To Get An OTT Release On This Date!

Sooryavanshi, the Akshay Kumar starrer directed by Rohith Shetty is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2021. As per the latest reports, Netflix has now bagged the online streaming rights of Sooryavanshi. If the reports are to be true, the OTT giant has bagged the streaming rights of the cop thriller for a record amount.

The sources suggest that Sooryavanshi is slated to get its OTT release exactly four weeks after its theatrical release. In that case, the Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty project might get released on Netflix mostly on May 28, 2021, Friday. The makers of the project are expected to confirm this exciting news with an official announcement, very soon.

The highly anticipated Sooryavanshi release date was announced by the makers on the eve of director Rohit Shetty's birthday (March 14, 2021). Akshay Kumar, the leading man took to his official Twitter page and made the big announcement, by sharing a video reel on the making of the film. "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police👮‍♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril," wrote Akshay on his Twitter post.

Sooryavanshi, which is said to be an out-and-out cop action thriller, features Akshay Kumar as the titular character Veer Sooryavanshi, the head of the anti-terrorism squad. The Khiladi of Bollywood is returning to the police roles after a short gap with the Rohit Shetty directorial, which features Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the two main pillars of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, will make cameo appearances in the movie. Sooryavanshi is jointly bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Reliance Entertainment.

