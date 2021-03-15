Alia Bhatt's Birthday Bash: Deepika-Ranveer, Arjun-Malaika Attend The Party In Style [Pics]

Alia Arrives In Style

Alia made a stylish entry at Karan Johar's residence and looked every bit hot in her black attire.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika, who shares a warm equation with Alia Bhatt, opted for a white-coloured dress for the birthday party, and looked gorgeous in her short hair.

Ranveer Singh

Apart from Deepika, her husband Ranveer Singh also marked his presence at Karan Johar's bash, which he hosted for his protégé Alia Bhatt.

Arjun & Malaika

Last night, lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also attended the birthday party of Alia Bhatt at Karan's residence. While Malaika is a new addition to Alia's friend circle, Arjun shares a great rapport with the Student Of The Year actress.

Aryan Khan

Among others, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also seen arriving at Karan Johar's residence. Despite keeping it simple, he looked ultra stylish.