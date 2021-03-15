Alia Bhatt's Birthday Bash: Deepika-Ranveer, Arjun-Malaika Attend The Party In Style [Pics]

    For Quick Alerts
      Today (March 15 2021), as actress Alia Bhatt turned a year older, her industry friends Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aryan Khan, Ayan Mukerji, etc., attended her birthday bash thrown by none other than Karan Johar at his residence. While birthday is supposed to be a happy occasion, we are sure Alia must be missing the presence of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at her birthday bash.

      Meanwhile, here's how celebrities arrived in style for Alia's birthday.

      Alia made a stylish entry at Karan Johar's residence and looked every bit hot in her black attire.

      Deepika, who shares a warm equation with Alia Bhatt, opted for a white-coloured dress for the birthday party, and looked gorgeous in her short hair.

      Apart from Deepika, her husband Ranveer Singh also marked his presence at Karan Johar's bash, which he hosted for his protégé Alia Bhatt.

      Last night, lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also attended the birthday party of Alia Bhatt at Karan's residence. While Malaika is a new addition to Alia's friend circle, Arjun shares a great rapport with the Student Of The Year actress.

      Among others, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also seen arriving at Karan Johar's residence. Despite keeping it simple, he looked ultra stylish.

