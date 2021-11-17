Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Latest Pictures From Their Anniversary Vacay Scream Couple Goals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently holidaying in the picturesque valleys of Uttarakhand where they headed off to rung in their third wedding anniversary on November 14. Now the couple took to their social media handle to share some mushy pictures with each other from the location. They also shared a glimpse of the beauty of the destination where they are currently stationed.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share some monochrome pictures of her posing with her husband Ranveer Singh. In one picture, Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on Deepika's forehead while in another picture Deepika kisses her husband's head. The couple also clicked each other's beautiful pictures as they explored the natural beauty of Uttarkhand.

Along with the same, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also shared some lovely pictures of the fireplace, tea kettle and the mountains in the post. By the looks of it, the couple truly enjoyed their third wedding anniversary in the company of each other and the nature. Sharing the same, Deepika captioned the two posts stating, "All of my heart" and "And then some" along with giving the picture credit to Ranveer. Take a look at the same.

Ranveer Singh also shared the same posts on his social media account. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor captioned the same with a red heart, evil eye and an infinity emoji. Celebs like Ahana Kumara, Amruta Khanvilkar and Shriya Pilgaonkar also showered some love on the post.

The couple's fan club on Twitter also shared some unseen pictures from their ongoing Uttarakhand vacation. The pictures have Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posing with some fans during their holiday. While Ranveer looks dapper in his winter clothes and glares, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress looks pretty in a full-sleeved blue attire. Take a look at the same.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in the year 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. The couple got married in both South Indian and Sindhi ceremonies. While their wedding was an intimate affair, the two hosted a grand star-studded reception in Mumbai after the same.