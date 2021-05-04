Has Deepika Padukone Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Her Family? Read Report

We had reported that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalised. His wife Ujjala Padukone and his younger daughter Anisha Padukone also tested positive for the virus, as revealed by a close family friend. According to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone might have also tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla on May 4, a source close to the Padukone family has revealed that Deepika Padukone has also tested positive for COVID-19 after her father, mother and sister. The entertainment portal also reached out to the actor's team but there has been no revert from them about the same.

The Chhapaak actor's father's close friend Vimal Kumar had told PTI, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive. They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had shared some helpline numbers on her social media for people who have been battling mental health issues during the COVID-19 second wave. The actor had also shared a hard-hitting message with the same, stating, "As millions of us (I and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important. Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope."

Deepika Padukone will be seen in director Shakun Batra's next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and then in the movie 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, a film which she has also co-produced.

Apart from that, Deepika Padukone will star in the much-awaited movie Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Watch this space for an update on Deepika Padukone.