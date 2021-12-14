Deepika Padukone Talks About 15 Years Of Her Debut Movie Om Shanti Om, Says 'I Could Have Done It Differently'

Deepika Padukone has catapulted into one of the most celebrated and adored faces of Bollywood since debuting with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om in the year 2007. The movie completed 15 years on November 9 this year and fans had been celebrating the actress' glorious journey in the industry. In a recent media interaction, Deepika spoke about the movie completing 15 years and also hinted that she could have done some things differently in the same.

In a brief interview with Film Companion, Deepika Padukone reminisced about Om Shanti Om completing 15 years and said, "Different as an actor, different as a person. I hope I have evolved. That's how the journey ought to be. Today when I think about Om Shanti Om, I'm like, 'how did they even think that I was good for that movie?'. And there are times when I think that Oh my God, If I knew just everything that I know how, I could have done that so differently. I could have done so much more. But, I guess that is the journey right. If you don't have that then where is the growth, where is the evolution. It just doesn't feel like 15 years. There's so much more to do. The craft is evolving, the world is evolving, the stories we're telling, the kind of platforms that these films are releasing on...there's so much change that it's very exciting. There's so much more to do."

Apart from this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress spoke about the changes in the work process that she will bring as a producer. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is turning producer with the movie 83. The actress said, "Hours we work, especially for the crew. There is a sense that the more people work extra and overtime, you'll get the work done faster. And my thinking is the opposite. People need to be given enough downtime or rest. They come back with better energy. That anyway makes you work faster. The quality of output is better. Streamline hours of work. A 5-day week. Keep Saturdays for discussions, prep. Sunday no one calls you, no messages. Call time for Monday should come on Saturday. To be compensated for hours that are over. The food that the crew is served. Nutritious food needs to be served to the crew. Mental health expert on set for anyone on set."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will also be starring alongside her husband in 83. She has also been shooting for the ambitious pan-India movie Project K alongside Prabhas. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in movies like Pathan, Fighter and the Hindi remake of The Intern.