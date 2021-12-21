"Don't Dare To Release Any Film For 4 Months After RRR Movie Release!" Says Salman Khan, Karan Johar Backs!

S
S
Rajamouli's
upcoming
magnum
opus
'RRR'
pre-release
event
in
Mumbai,
was
nothing
less
than
a
visual
spectacle.
With
the
arrival
of
the
lead
South
stars,
Mumbai
witnessed
the
Telugu
film
fandom!
Salman
Khan's
entry
into
the
event
was
another
special
attraction.
He
made
a
mass
entry
from
the
sky
to
the
stage
in
a
specially
designed
vehicle
equipped
with
the
crane
in
the
light
of
grills.
In
the
event,
Salman
Khan
made
and
interesting
statement
asserting
no
other
film
should
even
dare
to
release
after
'RRR'.
His
statement
was
also
backed
by
hindi
producer
Karan
Johar.
SS
Rajamouli,
on
the
other
hand,
mentioned
about
a
scene
in
the
second
half,
in
which
you
every
nerve
in
the
viewers'
body
is
going
to
be
drawn
tight.
He
further
praised
the
performance
of
Ram
Charan
and
Jr.
NTR,
and
said
it'll
really
stun
the
audience.
Jayantilal
Gada
has
bagged
the
theatrical
distribution
rights
across
North
India
and
has
also
bought
worldwide
electronic
rights
for
all
languages.
Pen
Marudhar
will
be
distributing
the
film
in
the
North
territory.
'RRR' will
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
January
7,
2022