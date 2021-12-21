"Don't Dare To Release Any Film For 4 Months After RRR Movie Release!" Says Salman Khan, Karan Johar Backs!

S S Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' pre-release event in Mumbai, was nothing less than a visual spectacle. With the arrival of the lead South stars, Mumbai witnessed the Telugu film fandom!

Salman Khan's entry into the event was another special attraction. He made a mass entry from the sky to the stage in a specially designed vehicle equipped with the crane in the light of grills.

In the event, Salman Khan made and interesting statement asserting no other film should even dare to release after 'RRR'. His statement was also backed by hindi producer Karan Johar.

SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, mentioned about a scene in the second half, in which you every nerve in the viewers' body is going to be drawn tight. He further praised the performance of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and said it'll really stun the audience.

Jayantilal Gada has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory. 'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022