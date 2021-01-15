Janhvi Kapoor Says She Never Makes The First Move In Dating; Did Kartik Aaryan Take The Initiative?

Did Kartik Take The Initiative?

Amid all the speculations, Janhvi recently graced the chat show of Kareena Kapoor Khan What Women Want and spoke about herself. She said that she has never been the one who initiates things when it comes to dating. This statement of Janhvi has left us wondering if Kartik was the one who took the initiative. Well, we won't be surprised if that is the case.

Here's What Janhvi Said..

"I am very sly. I will drop my hints but I won't make it too obvious till I know the other person is for sure interested. But mazaa aata hai na thoda sa aise eyelash bat karne mein, mazaaki banne mein (it is fun to bat eyelashes and have a fun banter). I enjoy the attention. I have never made the first move. I am a little bit of a phattu (coward) like that."

Janhvi Also Made A Surprising Revelation About Herself

Speaking about her youth and rebellious side, Janhvi shared with Kareena that she had once lied to her father about watching a film and instead jetted off to Las Vegas without his knowledge.

"A big part of your childhood and your youth is to be a little bit of a rebel and do things that you are not supposed to do," said Janhvi.

Janhvi Took Flight From Los Angeles To Las Vegas

The Dhadak actress further added, "Like, yesterday, for the first time, I told my dad that I lied to him and told him that I was going for a movie but I took a flight and went to Vegas from LA, roamed around and took the flight back in the morning. He didn't know."

With respect to work, Janhvi has recently kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry.