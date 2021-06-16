Madhuri Dixit Would Like To Remake This Film Of Hers; Says 'Alag Hi Kahaani Thi'

In a career spanning over three decades, Madhuri Dixit has been a part of many memorable films which continue to hold a special place in our hearts. Recently, during a virtual interaction with fans, Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl was asked to name a film of hers which she would like to remake.

After some thought, Madhuri named her 1990 film Sailaab. The Hum Aapke Hai Koun actress said that this film has the potential to be made again but also added that the film industry needs 'fresh ideas and fresh writing'.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Madhuri Dixit was seen answering a few rapid fire questions posed by fans. On being asked about the film of hers that she would like to remake, the actress said, "I don't know, it's very difficult to say. Let's throw this question to you guys. Which film would you like to be seen as a remake again?"

While her fans named Wajood and Aaja Nachle, Madhuri added, "Pata hai, ek aur film thi, jiski kahaani bohot achchi thi. Uska gaana bohot popular hua, Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar. Sailaab. Alag hi kahaani thi uski, woh ban sakti hai phir se (You know, there was another film whose story was very nice. Its song, 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar' became very popular. Sailaab. The story was very different, maybe that can be remade)."

She further added, "But I don't know, it's very hard to... I think some things are best left the way they were, instead of trying to remake them. We need fresh ideas and fresh writing. Nayi soch, naye scripts (New ways of thinking and scripts)...we need that."

Speaking about Sailaab, the film revolves around Krishna (Aditya Pancholi) who is suffering from memory loss and is under the guidance of Dr Sushma (Madhuri Dixit). They fall in love and get married, but when Krishna gains his memory, he tries to kill Dr Sushma. This Madhuri Dixit-starrer was a remake of the 1988 Tamil film Kan Simittum Neram.

With regards to Madhuri Dixit's last appearance on the big screen, the actress was seen in Abhishek Varma's period film Kalank. The actress is now all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's upcoming series Finding Anamika.