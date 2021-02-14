Ranbir Kapoor Parks In No Parking Zone; His Car Gets Locked By The Police

Ranbir Kapoor, the talented actor landed in trouble last day, after his car got locked by the police. As per the reports published by TOI, Ranbir Kapoor had parked in a no-parking area, and the police were compelled to take action against the actor. In the pictures published by the daily, the police team was seen locking the car.

As reported earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and his family are currently going through a tough time after the sudden demise of his paternal uncle Rajiv Kapoor. The 58-year-old passed away on February 9, Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Coming to his acting career, Ranbir Kapoor and his lady love Alia Bhatt are all set to resume the shooting of their highly anticipated project Brahmastra, on February 18, Thursday. The makers are planning to kickstart the final schedule of the sci-fi film in Mumbai. Brahmastra, which has been under production for over the last 3 years, was delayed multiple times due to production issues and pandemic.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with Alia Bhatt for a feature film. Amitabh Bachchan, the senior Bollywood superstar, plays a pivotal role in the project, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

Ranbir Kapoor will next join hands with the Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for the psychological thriller Animal. The much-awaited project, which was launched recently, will start Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the other pivotal roles. The sources suggest that Ranbir is playing a dark, intense role in the movie.

Also Read:

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting In A Mumbai Studio Next Week?

Shraddha Kapoor On Working With Ranbir Kapoor: Whatever Praises I Heard About Him, They Are All True