Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting In A Mumbai Studio Next Week?

Ayan Mukerji's superhero film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced this film in 2017. After a long wait, it was finally announced that the film will release in theatres on December 4, 2020. Unfortunately, the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic played a major spoilsport and the superhero movie was pushed indefinitely like many other Bollywood projects.

Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will resume shooting the remaining portions of Brahmastra next week at a suburban studio in Mumbai. Reportedly, the production design team is working hard to build a set for the patchwork shoot.

A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "Ayan had almost completed filming the superhero drama, in keeping with the December 4 release date. While he utilised the lockdown to speed up the VFX work and editing, a small portion remains to be shot. The production design team has a week to build the set in the Kandivali studio before Ayan begins shooting on February 18. He has chalked out a week-long stint with the leads, post which it will be a wrap for the project."

Talking about Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji had earlier shared, "I would never have written Brahmastra, if not for the Himalayas. It was where the idea for the movie - the entire trilogy - came to me, and no other place on earth could have inspired it." The filmmaker had also revealed that Brahmastra is modern-day film set in India as it exists today. On the other hand, Ranbir had called the film "a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart."

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the ambitious fantasy adventure also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in a cameo role in this film.

