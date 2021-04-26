Ranbir Kapoor To Make His Netflix Debut? Actor Drops A Hint In His Latest Video

Ranbir Kapoor recently sent internet into a tizzy when he teamed up with Netflix India for a promotional video. The online streaming platfom giant dropped a video in which Ranbir is seen teasing fans that he has something to say without letting out the 'big reveal.'

The Instagram page of Netflix India shared a video with a caption that read, "Ranbir Kapoor takes another shot at getting your attention but we understand if you're not listening. See you soon! #RanbirKapoor #SeeYouSoon."

In the video, the Sanju actor who looks dapper in a grey suit, is seen saying, "Netflix pe hai action, comedy, drama, romance, cartoons, yaani family mein hai sab ke liye entertainment," before taking a silent pause. We then hear a person saying, "What a shot," in the background, followed by Ranbir postponing his announcement by saying, "Magar agar aap sab busy ho toh, milte hai, cricket ke baad."

ALSO READ: Netizens Call Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt 'Careless', Roast Them For Jetting Off To Maldives For Vacation

Check out the video.

The cryptic video featuring Ranbir left fans burning with curiosity. A fan wrote, "Ranbir ke liye toh IPL bhi kurbaan hai (I will sacrifice IPL for Ranbir)." Another one commented, "Ranbir finally on Netflix? Netflix acquiring actors faster than Zuckerberg acquiring Instagram and Whatsapp." A user posted, "Pls tell us it's a show that has cast him, pls tell us it's real." "Ok you've got my attention, now please get him into a netflix original show," read another comment.

Well, just like the fans, we too hope that the cat is let out of the bag soon!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor To Work With Rajkumar Hirani Yet Again, The Film Will Not Be A Sequel To PK: Report

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and his actress-girfriend Alia Bhatt were recently clicked together at the Mumbai airport post return from their Maldives vacation. The lovebirds had jetted off to the Island country for a quicky getaway post their COVID-19 recovery.

Workwise, the two actors will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's superhero trilogy Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor will also be teaming up with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a gangster drama titled Animal. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.