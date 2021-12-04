Ranveer Singh Calls Vijay Varma And Deepika Padukone, 'Beauty And A Cutie'

Vijay Varma has been hopping from one city to another, shooting for his packed lineup of films all year. Recently, while flying to Delhi for a shoot, the actor bumped into none other than the Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone at the airport.

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared 2 selfies with Deepika where he could be seen in a super cool oversized red check shirt and wine coloured shades while Deepika rocked a lavender blazer as he mentioned how his Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh was missed.

He wrote, "Look who I bumped into at the airport today. 🤓 Da best. Baba is missed ☺️"

Ranveer Singh took to the comments section to say, "A Beauty and a Cutie 😍😍" for his co-star and wife.

Vijay Varma is the actor to look out for in 2022 as the actor has projects like Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen, Hurdang and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena in the pipeline.