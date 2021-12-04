Ranveer Singh Calls Vijay Varma And Deepika Padukone, 'Beauty And A Cutie'

Vijay
Varma
has
been
hopping
from
one
city
to
another,
shooting
for
his
packed
lineup
of
films
all
year.
Recently,
while
flying
to
Delhi
for
a
shoot,
the
actor
bumped
into
none
other
than
the
Queen
of
Bollywood,
Deepika
Padukone
at
the
airport.
Taking
to
his
social
media,
Vijay
shared
2
selfies
with
Deepika
where
he
could
be
seen
in
a
super
cool
oversized
red
check
shirt
and
wine
coloured
shades
while
Deepika
rocked
a
lavender
blazer
as
he
mentioned
how
his
Gully
Boy
co-star,
Ranveer
Singh
was
missed.
He
wrote,
"Look
who
I
bumped
into
at
the
airport
today.
🤓
Da
best.
Baba
is
missed
☺️"