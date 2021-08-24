    For Quick Alerts
      Ranveer Singh Leaves Deepika Blushing With His Dance Moves At Mom Anju Bhavnani's Birthday Bash

      By
      |

      Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani turned a year older on Sunday (August 22, 2021). She rang in her special day with an intimate birthday bash which was attended by Ranveer and his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

      ranveer-singh-deepika-padukone

      Earlier during the day, Ranveer and Deepika were papped with the former's mother. The former wore a denim jacket over a white T-shirt and black distressed jeans. On the other hand, his wife dearest donned balloon-sleeve red top and black leather pants. The birthday girl opted for a bottle green outfit.

      Now, some inside videos from Ranveer's mother's birthday party have surfaced on social media in which the actor is seen having a blast. In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen shaking a leg to his own song, 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' from Befikre and wooing his wife Deepika who is seen blushing and cheering for him while sitting on the couch.

      Have a look at the video.

      Besides this special performance, the actor also got groovy on 'Khalibali' song from Padmaavat. Later, he was even seen dancing with his mom Anju on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song 'Dil Chori'. Don't miss these inside videos.

      Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018 in Italy after dating for several years. With respect to work, the Gully Boy actor recently started shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Besides this movie, he has multiple projects lined up which include 83, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Hindi remake of Anniyan.

      Deepika on the other hand, recently wrapped up Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled flick co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The movie is touted to be a domestic noir.

