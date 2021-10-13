Ranveer Singh Reveals First Anniversary Celebration Was Deepika's Idea As Their Life Is Similar To 2 States

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018 and soon the duo will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary. For their first anniversary, the couple with their families had visited two temples across the country to seek blessings on their special day.

Ranveer recently revealed an interesting detail about the celebration. The actor revealed that Deepika is the one who suggested doing something special and unique for everyone on the special day. He said, "As you know, our life is similar to 2 States (Chetan Bhagat's novel). Her family is from Bengaluru, mine is from Mumbai. So we thought since it's our first anniversary, why don't we visit both places."

"We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple," he said in the promo of his upcoming show when shown a picture of him with Deepika at the Tirupati temple from his Instagram account. Notably, Ranveer will be seen hosting the quiz show titled The Big Picture.

Ranveer Singh Took Inspiration From These Icons Of Hindi Cinema For His Big TV Debut!

Referring to himself as the 'husband of the century', he jokingly added, "Obviously I should know otherwise I'll get a lappad (slap) when I get back home." The promo shared by Colors on Instagram, he faced numerous questions as well.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot among close friends and family at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The couple had two wedding ceremonies with South Indian and Sindhi rituals. After coming back to India, the two hosted multiple receptions across the country for their close friends and family.

Dharmendra Praises Ranveer Singh And Calls Him A Versatile Actor; 'He Is So Good With His Performance'

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to return to the big screen with Kabir Khan's '83. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.