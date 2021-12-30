Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone Complains To Him That She Gets To See A New Human Being Every 6 Months

If you follow the film journey of actor Ranveer Singh, you will find one thing common in his every film- he leaves no stone unturned to step into the shoes of his on-screen characters. From playing the Peshwa of the Maratha Empire Bajirao to stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev for his latest release 83, Ranveer makes sure to leave his fans in wonderment!

Speaking about the same, Ranveer told a leading daily that he keeps teasing his actress-wife Deepika Padukone that she will never get bored of him, as every six to eight months, he goes deep into his character to develop it.

He told ETimes, "My entire vibration that I exude, changes with the new character that I get into. My wife Deepika is very patient with me. She does lovingly complain that she gets to see a new human being every 6-8 months. I joke with her back that variety is the spice of life, at least she isn't getting bored with the same kind of person."

He further added, "There's a certain core about me that she is privy to. I layer out different layers as I get into different characters, but she understands this. My diet, body language, temperament, responses - all change. Sometimes I feel I am still finding out who I am."

When Ranveer who has witnessed both success and failure, was asked if he ever feels jealous of his contemporaries, he affirmed that he doesn't feel envious of anybody, because he never looks upon his profession as a competition. He further said that being a part of the film industry, he would rather clap and applaud at what others have been creating.