Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Her Struggles, Hints People Tried To 'Bury' Her At Her Lowest Phase

Raveena Tandon is on a promotional spree for her upcoming OTT debut. She will be seen in the Netflix crime-thriller series titled Aranyak. The actress who is known to be extremely vocal about her glorious journey in the industry, recently opened up about her struggles and making it big in a man's world. Raveena also hinted that many people tried to 'bury' her at her lowest phase.

In an interview with PTI, Raveena Tandon credited her willpower to be able to bounce back in a man's world. The Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare actress said, "Perseverance, hard work will always get rewarded. If you are talented, hardworking and sincere, no one can take it away from you. It was a man's world then but I see a great change today. There are times when you thank your family for being your backbone, for being there for you. You also thank those, who were not there for you, who probably tried to kick you at a time when you were down at your lowest and tried to completely bury you. I thank those people because they gave me the drive to bounce back even harder. The harder they tried to put me down, the stronger I wanted to bounce back."

Meanwhile, apart from this, Raveena Tandon also made a shocking revelation wherein she revealed that women editors of the 90s used to write negative and humiliating articles about her just out of a personal vendetta. The Andaz Apna Apna actress had revealed to journalist Puja Talwar that, "You will be shocked to know that some of these women editors that I see today who are now probably not editors anymore but they walk around with this big badge of being feminists, unfortunately, those same women used to body-shame, humiliate and bring down another woman just because they were probably in love with a hero or hero-worship or the hero promised them the next big cover for their magazine."

Talking about Raveena Tandon's show Aranyak, the actress is playing a police officer in the movie. Her character Kasturi Dogra is shown on a quest to find out the mysterious disappearances of foreign female tourists in a Himalayan town. It also stars Ashutosh Rana and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead roles.