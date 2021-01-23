Sonakshi Sinha On Buying A 4BHK House: It Was My Dream To Buy My Own House With My Hard Earned Money

Sonakshi Sinha has ticked off a wish from her bucket list! The actress is now a proud owner of a 4BHK apartment in Bandra Reclamation which is touted to be one of the prime areas in the Maximum city.

An elated Sonakshi confirmed this news to Pinkvilla and was quoted as saying, "Ever since I started working, it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard earned money before I turned thirty. I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it's finally happened."

However, the actress who currently lives with her parents, actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, has no plans of shifting to the new house.

"I enjoy living at home with my family and have no plans of moving out anytime soon. This house was me just fulfilling a dream and a great investment," the actress was quoted as saying.

Well, we just can't wait for the Dabangg 3 actress to share some pictures of her new pad.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan's Dabangg in 2010, completed a decade in Bollywood.

Speaking about it, the actress was earlier quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "It feels like they just flew by. It feels I just made my debut yesterday. I have enjoyed the work I did, and so much of it non-stop. I worked with such amazing people, had lovely and bad experiences. I am thankful for everything, I wouldn't change a thing. I don't even want to sit and think where the last 10 years went, I look forward to all good things coming my way, because I want to make sure I work harder and not get complacent."

With respect to Sonakshi's upcoming projects, the Akira actress will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She is also set to make her web series debut with Reema Kagti's Fallen.

