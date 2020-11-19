Sonakshi Sinha Admits She Doesn’t Enjoy Being The Centre Of Attention, Feels Like A Misfit

Sonakshi Sinha has grown up in the Hindi film industry and has seen celebrity culture from the inside. Although she started getting the spotlight shone on her when she decided to enter the industry as an actor, Sonakshi says that she is a low key person in reality, and doesn't enjoy being the centre of attention. She admitted that this makes her feel like a misfit at times.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Sonakshi was asked what the toughest part about being a celebrity is, she replied that it is to inspire people in the right way. "You want to be the correct role model for people. Honestly, for me that's not really difficult but something that is constantly at the back of my mind," she said.

She added that she wants to especially inspire young women to be comfortable in their skin. "I want them to establish themselves, not be dependent on anyone. These are the values and things that I want to project," she said.

Sonakshi continued, "Other than that, for me, what's been really difficult for me is that I have been a very low key person. I feel I don't enjoy being the centre of attention, which is what sometimes makes me feel like I am such a misfit here, because I would rather just go, do my work which is shoot, and come back home. I don't want to be like the main, sole focus of every place I end up in. I am a low key person, and like to have my privacy, which is very difficult to keep in this industry."

The actress was last seen in Dabangg 3, starring alongside Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and debutant Saiee Manjrekar. She will next be seen in the war drama action film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.

