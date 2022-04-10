Cobalt Blue: Netflix Removes Director Sachin Kundalkar's Credit In Wake Of Sexual Abuse Allegations

Cobalt Blue, the romantic drama directed by Sachin Kundalkar was released on Netflix last week. The movie, which has been released without much publicity, has been receiving relatively positive responses. However, Cobalt Blue is now making headlines because it doesn't have its director's name mentioned in the credits or anywhere else.

According to the latest updates, Netflix decided to drop Sachin Kundalkar's name from the film's credits in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against him. The sources close to the project suggest that Netflix India had asked the filmmaker to step away from Cobalt Blue in March, this year, owing to the sexual abuse allegations.

The reports published by Mid-Day suggest that a crew member of Cobalt Blue filed a complaint to Netflix in late 2021, in which it was alleged that Sachin Kundalkar has been sexually abusive. The OTT giant had set up an internal community to investigate the matter, and later it was decided that the filmmaker should not be associated with the project any further.