Cobalt Blue: Netflix Removes Director Sachin Kundalkar's Credit In Wake Of Sexual Abuse Allegations

Cobalt
Blue,
the
romantic
drama
directed
by
Sachin
Kundalkar
was
released
on
Netflix
last
week.
The
movie,
which
has
been
released
without
much
publicity,
has
been
receiving
relatively
positive
responses.
However,
Cobalt
Blue
is
now
making
headlines
because
it
doesn't
have
its
director's
name
mentioned
in
the
credits
or
anywhere
else.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
Netflix
decided
to
drop
Sachin
Kundalkar's
name
from
the
film's
credits
in
the
wake
of
sexual
abuse
allegations
against
him.
The
sources
close
to
the
project
suggest
that
Netflix
India
had
asked
the
filmmaker
to
step
away
from
Cobalt
Blue
in
March,
this
year,
owing
to
the
sexual
abuse
allegations.
The
reports
published
by
Mid-Day
suggest
that
a
crew
member
of
Cobalt
Blue
filed
a
complaint
to
Netflix
in
late
2021,
in
which
it
was
alleged
that
Sachin
Kundalkar
has
been
sexually
abusive.
The
OTT
giant
had
set
up
an
internal
community
to
investigate
the
matter,
and
later
it
was
decided
that
the
filmmaker
should
not
be
associated
with
the
project
any
further.