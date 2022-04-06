Top 8 OTT Releases Of April 2022: Dasvi, Moonknight, Gullak, Mai And More

After months of thrillers and crime dramas, the OTT projects are now embracing the summer vibes. Some of the new releases range from comedy-dramas, family dramas to science fiction adventures. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar have many movies and shows releasing in the month of April 2022. Davsi being of the most anticipated Indian original releases.

Here are the top 8 OTT releases to watch out for,

Kaun Pravin Tambe? (April 1) Disney+ Hotstar

Based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe, this web series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar stars Shreyas Talpade in the titular role. Pravin Tambe's biopic series directed by Jayprad Desai has been gaining praise and love from cricket fans. Kaun Pravin Tambe? is an underdog release for April 2022.

Dasvi (April 7) Netflix

Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles is all set to release this week. The film is based on a politician who prepares for his 10th class exams from jail, while his wife holds the reigns of his political career. Netflix described the film as, "A politician who finds out the hard way that being good with people doesn't make you good with the syllabus of class 10th."

Tom Felton, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne Have Fun At Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Premiere

Wolf Like Me (April 1) Amazon Prime Video

The drama-comedy miniseries stars Isla Fisher and Josh Gad. It follows Gary who struggles to provide for his daughter after the death of his wife. He crosses paths with Mary who has a secret of her own that she can't share with anyone.

Mai (April 15) Netflix

Sakshi Tanwar led crime drama revolves around a mother who sets out to seek revenge for her daughter's death who was raped and murdered. However, the court rules her death as an accident and the culprits roam free on the streets. The web series also stars Raima Sen and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles, and it will stream on Netflix.

Moonshot (April 1) Amazon Prime Video

Moonshot released on Amazon Prime Video explores a slow-growing relationship between Walt and Sophie who are journeying to Mars to reunite with their lovers. The science-fictional drama stars Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor in the leads.

Moon Knight Episode 1 Review: Oscar Isaac's Marvel Debut Begins With Jaw Dropping Moments

Gullak - Season 3 -April 7

After the success of seasons 1 and 2, Gullak is returning for a 5-part season 3. The show directed by Palash Vaswani is releasing on SonyLIV on April 7. The beloved comedy drama revolves around a middle-class family based in a North Indian town.

The First Lady (April 15) Voot Select

The First Lady stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The show follows their journeys to Washington, and explores their family life, and their world-changing political contributions. The show also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning and Aaron Eckhart in supporting roles.

Moonknight (Weekly release) Disney+ Hotstar

Oscar Isaac's debut Marvel project is a weekly release miniseries that premiered in March 2022. The show follows Oscar Isaac's character Steven Grant who by day works at the gift shop at London Museum. At night he shackles himself to the bed surrounded by sand to make sure he doesn't wander off without knowing.