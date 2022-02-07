Deepika Padukone Reveals She And Husband Ranveer Singh Will Complete 10 Years Of Togetherness In 2022

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are inevitably one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. The two shell out major couple goals by their mushy social media PDA, celebrating each other's achievements and heaping tons of praises on each other during their interviews. Recently in an interview, Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer will be completing 10 years of togetherness in the year 2022.

The actress revealed in a chat show on Radio City, what love means to her and what are the main foundations of it. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress also revealed during the same about her and Ranveer Singh completing 10 years of togetherness. Deepika said, "It has to have friendship, companionship, trust, communication and I think, while I've completed 15 years in the film industry, I think we (Ranveer Singh and I) complete being 10 years together. To be able to just be ourselves, just completely with my flaws, my mistakes, my pluses. To know that I can truly be myself without being judged. I think those are the values that I really hold onto very, very dearly."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her movie Gehraiyaan. The movie is all slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. It also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

The movie has been grabbing several eyeballs on its sensitive and vulnerable concept and performances. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Deepika Padukone had spoken about her husband Ranveer Singh's reaction to the trailer of Gehraiyaan. The Happy New Year actress had said, "He said it's a masterclass in acting. And he feels like it's going to be a very, very special film. Because of just the energy of this film. The way he's feeling is the way most of the world is feeling. There's a lot of warmth, there's a lot of freshness, there's a lot of love. There's a lot of newnesses that everyone's experiencing. You can't really pinpoint what it is."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the sports biographical drama 83. The actress will be seen in the much-awaited Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Prabhas' Project K.