Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Food Menu: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 17, Sunday. The wedding festivities are expected to begin at RK House, Chembur on April 14, Thursday and will be a 4-day event. Interestingly, the sources close to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have now made a major update regarding the lavish wedding food menu.

According to the report published by Pinkvilla, the star wedding will have a lavish food menu with over 50 counters, that consists of regional and continental cuisines from Punjabi and to Lucknawi, Italian, Mexican, and Afghani. The sources suggest that a dedicated counter will be open at the venue for the special Delhi Chaat.

As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor has invited the most popular chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for the wedding. The chefs from Lucknow are especially invited to prepare the non-vegetarian dishes, right from different varieties of biriyani to kebabs. The Kapoor family members are great foodies and are planning to include customised delicacies, along with traditional dishes at the wedding.

Interestingly, around 25 counters will be exclusively dedicated to vegan and vegetarian dishes. Neetu Singh, the future mother-in-law of Alia Bhatt has decided to include vegan delicacies in the wedding menu, as the actress is a vegan. The reports suggest that both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are very particular about their wedding food menu, and want to have the best options possible for their guests.