Ranbir Kapoor's Heartwarming Moment With Alia Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt Is Winning The Internet: See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt entered the wedlock in a private ceremony which was held at the actor's residence Vastu in Mumbai. Both the Kapoor and Bhatt family members are now busy sharing unseen pictures of the wedding celebrations on social media. Interestingly, a lovely picture of Ranbir and Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, is winning the internet now.

In the pictures shared by Alia Bhatt's elder sister and actress Pooja Bhatt, the groom and bride's father were seen having a heartwarming moment. "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? 🤍," Pooja captioned her post. From the pictures, it is evident that Ranbir Kapoor shares a great bond with the veteran filmmaker, who is now his father-in-law.

Check out Pooja Bhatt's post here:

The fans and followers of both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are totally in love with the pictures shared by Pooja. The netizens are suggesting that the talented actress is extremely lucky, as her husband and father share a great bond. From the wedding pictures that have been revealed online, it is evident that Ranbir is very close to Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, and the rest of the family too.

Post her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt had shared a series of dreamy wedding pictures on her official Instagram handle, along with a lovely note. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married," wrote the new bride.

"With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾," the Brahmastra actress concluded her post.