Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Bodyguards Have The Sweetest Messages For The Newlyweds; See Posts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the popular Bollywood couple tied the knot on April 14, Thursday. It was a simple and intimate wedding for the couple, who fell in love during the shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The close ones of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now showering them with best wishes for their new journey together, and this list includes their bodyguards.

Sunil Talekar, who is the bodyguard of bride Alia, wished the newlyweds by posting a picture of himself with the couple along with an emotional note. "From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today 💖," wrote Talekar in his post. Later, he also posted the family picture of Kapoors and Bhatts, which were clicked post the wedding.

Check out Sunil Talekar's post here:

Yusuf Ibrahim, who is the bodyguard of groom Ranbir Kapoor, also wished the newlyweds by posting a picture with them on his official social media handles. "Shhhhhhhhhhhh.............. Mubrook Mr & Mrs Kapoor @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor," he captioned the post. To the unversed, it was Ibrahim who managed the security arrangements and took care of both the guests and paparazzi during the wedding celebrations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Check out Yusuf Ibrahim's post here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ditched grand celebrations and opted for a simple, intimate wedding in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. Even though the couple was expected to throw a grand reception for their film industry friends and colleagues, later it was revealed that they have no such plans. Alia and Ranbir celebrated their new journey by throwing a simple house party at the groom's residence Vastu, post their wedding. The couple might head to South Africa soon for their honeymoon.