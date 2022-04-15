Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Aadar Jain Shares An Unseen Picture, Welcomes 'Bhabs' To The Family

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the IT couple of Bollywood are finally married. The Brahmastra pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that had less than 40 guests in attendance. However, the inside pictures and videos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding are now getting surfaced on the internet.

Recently, Ranbir's cousin Aadar Jain welcomed 'bhabs' Alia to the family, by sharing an unseen picture clicked during the couple's wedding celebration. Aadar took to his official Instagram story and shared an unseen still and wrote: "Bhai Ki Shaadi" with a red heart emoji. Alia Bhatt is seen in a red outfit paired with a statement maangtika in the picture, while Ranbir is seen in a white kurta.

The actor also shared a lovely picture clicked during the couple's wedding ceremony in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen kissing Alia Bhatt's forehead. "Welcome to the family bhabhs!," wrote Aadar Jain on his post along with a red heart emoji. If the reports are to be believed, the unseen picture posted by Aadar is clicked during the party that was held at the groom's residence Vastu, post the wedding.

As per the reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to not conduct a wedding reception for their industry friends and colleagues. The wedding celebrations of the Brahmastra pair were officially ended with their intimate wedding ceremony and the after-party. The couple cut their wedding cake together and raised a toast for their new beginnings at the party. Later, Alia and Ranbir reportedly had a dance night with their dear ones.