Ranveer Singh Pays Moving Tribute To US Rapper Coolio Amid Split Rumors With Wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh never shies away from publicly showing his affection for his ladylove, Deepika Padukone. Rumours surrounding the couple claiming that everything is not well between the stars went viral on Thursday (September 29). The internet went into a frenzy after several unverified media reports and tweets alleging their separation sent shockwaves amongst fans.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 in a destination wedding in Italy after being together for six years. The rumours have not been confirmed by the couple or their teams yet.

Amidst all this wild gossip, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story to share an emotional tribute to American rapper Coolio with his photo. The rapper passed away on Wednesday (September 28) in Los Angeles at the age of 59. The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., breathed his last at his friend's residence, who was also his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, according to the Associated Press.

Several media reports and some viral tweets claimed that the couple's marriage is going through a rough patch. However, Ranveer, at a recently held event, seemed to put an end to all the rumours about his relationship with Deepika as he expressed admiration for his wife.

"Touchwood... We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," Ranveer stated at the FICCI Frames fast track event.

The actor further went on to add that fans might soon see him and Deepika together again on the big screen. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life," Ranveer said.

Ranveer and Deepika's love story started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela in 2013. After the film's release, they soon became the talk of the town as romance started to blossom between the two. Though the duo kept their relationship secret, Ranveer's admiration for his wife couldn't stay away from the limelight.