ranveer-singh-recalls-the-exact-moment-he-fell-in-love-with-deepika-padukone

We all know that Ranveer Singh is one doting husband! Fans just love the way he boasts about his wife Deepika Padukone all the time. After all, that's how ideal husbands should be- proud of their wives' achievements and hard work. Recently, Ranveer appeared on the non-fiction OTT show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, and during his adventurous stint on the show, the actor opened up about falling in love with Deepika at the first sight.

He said, "I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house), ready for the reading and I know Deepika is going to come so I'm already excited about it."

He further said that it was almost like time had slowed down for him.

"That was it for me. Deepika and I were like absolute fire together. The sparks were flying almost instantaneously. As it was happening, I knew, maybe six months into our relationship, that she's the one for me," Ranveer added.

Coming back to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, the show is currently available to stream on the OTT platform.

In a conversation with a media agency, Ranveer shared how he analysed that the show consists of 'Navaras' and said, "I remember, instinctively reacting to it in the room telling the teams that this is there because it's got all the Navaras. It's got humour, emotion, thrill, suspense, romance, it's got so many flavours and to add to that; the audience is participating in the journey. I am really happy that what was an experiment for me has worked so well."

With respect to work, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.