siddhant-chaturvedi-says-deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-are-same-in-a-special-way

Siddhant Chaturvedi who has worked with both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, spoke to an entertainment portal and shared his experience about working with the duo. On one side, Siddhant and Ranveer worked together in Gully Boy while on the other side, Siddhant is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Gehraiyaan, wherein he is paired opposite Deepika.

Speaking about Ranveer and Deepika to Pinkvilla, he said, "I think they are different but the same. I mean they are different personalities but when it comes to the craft, it's the same level of submission to the writing, to the direction, very disciplined. The first time when I met Ranveer, I was reading with him and it was not Ranveer Singh, I could feel that he's just a boy who is trying to get into the skin of Murad."

"The first time I met Deepika, she was not Deepika, she was this girl attending her first day in school with her pencil box, pen, highlighters sitting with us giving first bencher vibes. They're the same in a special way," added Siddhant.

Coming back to Gehraiyaan, the film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also casts Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film which is being helmed as domestic noir, has already created an uproar on social media after its trailer release. Netizens are looking forward to Deepika and Siddhant's sizzling hot chemistry, which is pretty visible in the trailer.