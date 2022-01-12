Vateran Odia Actor Mihir Das Passes Away At 63

Mihir Das, the veteran actor who is best known for his contributions to Odia cinema, passed away. The 63-year old breathed his last at a private hospital on January 11, Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Reportedly, Mihir Das was admitted to the hospital for the last few weeks after his health condition worsened.

To the unversed, Mihir Das was suffering from chronic kidney alignment for the last few years and has been going through regular dialysis procedures. As per the reports, the senior actor stopped responding to the treatment on January 6, 2022, after which he was put on life support. Mihir Das is survived by his son, actor Amlan Das, and daughter-in-law. His wife, actor-singer Sangita Das had passed away in 2010 following a cardiac arrest.

Several eminent personalities of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to Mihir Das on social media. "Saddened by the demise of noted Odia actor Shri Mihir Das Ji. During his long film career, he won many hearts thanks to his creative performances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," reads the PMO's tweet.

Saddened by the demise of noted Odia actor Shri Mihir Das Ji. During his long film career, he won many hearts thanks to his creative performances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 11, 2022

Mihir Das, who was born in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district, Odisha made his acting debut in an Odia arthouse film titled School Master. He made his entry into mainstream cinema with the 1979-released movie Mathura Bijay. The veteran actor received the Odisha State Film Award for Best Actor award in 1998 and 2005, for his performances in Laxmi Pratima and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni. Mihir Das bagged the award for Best Actor in A Comic Role for his performance in the 2007-released movie Mu Tate Love Karuchhi.