abhishek-kapoor-says-sushant-singh-rajput-s-work-was-not-acknowledged-until-he-passed-away

It's known to all that filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor shared a very special bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo worked together in Kai Po Che and Kedarnath and both of the films made a special place in people's hearts. However, Abhishek feels that Sushant's work was not acknowledged until the actor breathed his last.

Abhishek Kapoor Recalls Spending His Own Money To Finish Kedarnath; Says People Felt Sushant Wasn't A Star

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek said, "Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn't acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy."

Kapoor further said that Sushant was a special man, and it's a big loss that he is not around anymore.

In the same interview, Kapoor also quashed the rumours of Sushant being the first choice for his last release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Abhishek said, "No no, I have heard this rumour as well. But this is a guy from Punjab. The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I dont cast in a film until it is written."

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara.