Entertainment LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Ranveer Singh Reacts To His Viral Deepfake Video

For
the
unversed,
Adil
Hussain
earlier
claimed
to
'regret'
his
role
in
the
'misogynistic'
movie,
Kabir
Singh,
to
which
the
director
slammed
the
actor
calling
him
'greedy'.
Now,
Adil
responded
yet
again
to
Vanga's
bashing
tweet.
On
the
other
hand,
Friday
comes
with
a
great
news
for
Salman
Khan
fans,
as
the
actor
is
all
set
to
start
shooting
for
his
upcoming
release,
Sikandar,
following
his
usual
schedule.
Check
out
all
the
details
as
we
unfold
each
with
time-
Apr
19,
2024,
6:45
pm
IST
Ranveer
Singh
Breaks
Silence
On
His
Viral
Deepfake
Video
Hours
after
Ranveer
Singh's
deepfake
video
promoting
a
political
party
in
the
Lok
Sabha
elections
2024
went
viral
on
social
media,
the
Bajirao
Mastani
actor
broke
his
silence
on
the
same.
On
Friday
afternoon,
the
actor
took
his
Instagram
story
and
posted
a
note
that
read,
"Deepfake
se
bacho
dostonnnn"
Apr
19,
2024,
6:09
pm
IST
ENTERTAINMENT
LIVE:
Arti
Singh
&
Dipak
Chauhan
Wedding
Festivities
Begins
With
Haldi
Arti
Singh
&
Dipak
Chauhan
wedding
festivities
begins
on
April
19
with
Haldi
ceremony.
The
actress
uploaded
a
video
on
her
Instagram
saying,
"aj
meri
haldi
hai
aur
meri
dulhan
ke
ghar
bhi
dhol
nagare
bajne
chahiye
❤️🥰
such
a
sweet
surprise
❤️
@dipakchauhan09
entered
house
after
gym
and
laga
haayeeeee
meri
shadi
bas
5
din
mein
hai
🤗❤️
..
dipak
ki
Arti
❤️
and
appuuuu
thank
u
to
just
come
in
3
min...
from
another
wing
in
just
one
cal."
Entertainement
LIVE
Update:
Aditya
Roy
Kapur-Sara
Ali
Khan's
'Metro...In
Dino'
Pospostponed
Again;
Sequel
Gets
New
Release
Date
Aditya
Roy
Kapur-Sara
Ali
Khan
starrer
'Metro...
In
Dino'
release
date
got
postponed
again.
Directed
by
Anurag
Basu,
the
much-awaited
sequel
is
now
scheduled
to
hit
cinemas
on
29th
November
2024!
The
anthology
also
stars
Neena
Gupta,
Anupam
Kher,
Ali
Fazal,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Konkona
Sensharma
and
Fatima
Sana
Shaikh
in
the
lead.
ENTERTAINMENT
LIVE
Update:
Komal
Pandey
&
BF
Sddharth
Batra
Buys
New
House
MUMKIN
Komal
Pandey
took
to
social
media
to
give
update
about
her
new
house
that
she
made
together
with
Siddharth
Batra.
She
revealed
that
their
profession
was
affected
in
between
as
the
couple
were
busy
building
their
house.
They
have
named
their
house
'Mumkin'
and
it
is
expected
to
be
in
crores.
Actress
Shilpa
Shetty's
husband
and
businessman,
Raj
Kundra
shared
a
cryptic
note
on
Instagram
hours
after
the
Enforcement
Directorate
(ED)
seized
his
property
worth
Rs
97.79
crores
in
a
probe
connected
to
a
Bitcoin
ponzi
scam.
He
took
to
his
Insta
story
and
shared
a
note
that
read,
"Learning
to
stay
calm
when
you
feel
disrespected
is
a
different
type
of
growth."
Apr
19,
2024,
3:10
pm
IST
Salman
Khan
Makes
His
1st
Public
Appearance
With
Tight
Security
Days
After
House
Firing
Incident
Earlier
today
(April
19),
Bollywood
actor
Salman
Khan
made
his
first
public
appearance
days
after
the
shocking
house
firing
case
outside
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra.
The
actor
was
spotted
at
the
Mumbai
airport
with
tight
security
as
he
jetted
off
from
the
city
for
the
first
time
after
the
firing
incident.
ENTERTAINMENT
LIVE:
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
Review:
Rajpal
Yadav's
Emotional
Drama
Shines
Social
Issue
Rajpal
Yadav
delivers
a
standout
performance
in
the
emotional
drama
'Kaam
Chalu
Hai,'
showcasing
his
versatility
beyond
comedy.
Despite
a
basic
storyline,
his
acting
shines,
evoking
chills
with
his
portrayal.
However,
expectations
for
Giaa
Manek's
performance
were
higher.
The
music
adds
to
the
film's
appeal,
earning
it
a
solid
3
out
of
5
rating.
Apr
19,
2024,
1:15
pm
IST
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Raj
Kundra
Shares
Cryptic
Post
After
ED
Attaches
His
Property
In
Fraud
Case
Raj
Kundra's
name
came
yet
again
in
the
list
of
ED
after
the
central
agency
attached
his
Rs.
98
Cr
worth
properties
in
fraud
case
related
to
Bitcoin
investmenT.
Raj
wrote,
sharing
a
picture
of
a
roaring
lion
on
his
Instagram
story,
'Learning
to
stay
calm
when
you
feel
disrespected
is
a
different
type
of
growth'.
Apr
19,
2024,
1:10
pm
IST
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Spiritual
Master
Sadh
Guru
Casts
His
Vote
In
Lok
Sabha
Poll
Spiritual
master
Sadh
Guru
cast
his
vote
in
Tamil
Nadu.
Taking
to
Instagram,
the
yogic
master
has
shared
a
picture
of
himself
where
he
could
be
seen
casting
vote
and
showing
off
his
inked
finger.
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Rajinikanth
Cast
Votes
In
Lok
Sabha
Polls
As
the
general
election
of
India
begins
on
19th
April,
the
phase
1
has
already
started.
The
voting
is
taking
place
in
21
states
and
union
territories
including
Tamil
Nadu.
And
thus
several
south
stars
including
Rajinikanth,
Vijay
Sethupathi,
and
Dhanush
cast
their
votes.
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Mahesh
Babu
And
SS
Rajamouli
Spotted
At
Airport
Returning
From
Dubai
Mahesh
Babu
and
SS
Rajamouli
are
spotted
at
Hyderabad
airport
as
they
returned
from
Dubai.
They
were
accompanied
by
KL
Narayana,
who
is
bankrolling
their
upcoming
movie.
In
a
paparazzo
video,
Mahesh
could
be
seen
donning
a
grey
tshirt
along
with
a
black
and
white
jacket
pairing
them
up
with
jeans
and
a
cap
along
with
sunglasses
and
backpack.
On
the
other
hand,
Rajamouli
could
be
seen
wearing
a
brown
tshirt
and
blue
jacket.
The
duo
is
rumoured
to
be
working
together
for
initially
titled,
SSMB29.
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Kajol
Shares
Adorable
Picture
Of
Daughter
Nysa
On
Her
Birthday
Kajol
took
to
Instagram
to
share
an
adorable
picture
of
Nysa
on
her
21st
birthday.
She
wrote,
"Tomorrow
is
Nysas
21st
birthday
but
today
is
about
me
and
how
I
became
a
mom.
How
she
made
my
greatest
wish
come
true
and
how
she
makes
me
happy
every
single
day
since
then
just
by
being
herself.
How
she
makes
me
grateful
and
awed
by
her
love
and
her
unflinching
support.
I
can
be
wrong
but
I
can
never
be
in
the
wrong.
How
she
makes
me
laugh
and
laugh
and
how
I
love
to
stand
on
my
soapbox
and
boast
about
what
all
my
baby
does
and
says.
How
I
felt
for
the
first
time
and
every
time
since
when
she
calls
me
" mama
".
Its
like
a
call
to
arms
for
a
very
loved
cause.
How
I
wish
sometimes
I
could
wrap
her
up
and
store
her
back
in
my
stomach
for
a
day
just
to
feel
my
heart
back
in
the
body
it
started
out
from.
Love
is
such
an
ordinary
term
to
describe
what
you
feel
for
your
children.
Its
so
much
much
more.
So
yes
today
is
about
me.
Taking
a
bow."
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Adil
Hussain
Sticks
To
His
'Regret'
Comment
On
Doing
Kabir
Singh
Adil
Hussain
earlier
commented
that
he
regrets
working
in
Kabir
Singh
calling
it
a
'misogynistic'
movie.
However,
director
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
bashed
the
actor
and
threatened
to
replace
his
face
with
AI
in
his
latest
tweet.
After
his
tweet
went
viral,
Adil
again
said
that
he
will
stick
to
his
statement.
He
said
that
he
expressed
his
opinion
in
an
interview
and
not
on
social
media,
continuing,
“I
was
completely
shocked
when
I
saw
the
film
and
I
regret
doing
it.
I
will
not
change
my
stand."
Apr
19,
2024,
10:09
am
IST
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Salman
Khan
To
Start
Shooting
For
Sikandar
After
firing
incident,
Salman
Khan's
father,
Salim
Khan
confirmed
that
the
star
will
follow
his
usual
shooting
schedule.
Now,
within
a
week
of
the
incident,
it
is
reported
that
Salman
Khan
is
going
to
start
the
shooting
of
is
upcming
movie,
Sikandar,
by
May,
2024.
Bankrolled
by
Sajiad
Nadiadwala,
the
AR
Murugadooss
film
will
be
in
theatres
in
Eid,
2025.