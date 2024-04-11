Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Out Of Akshay Kumar’s Last 10 Films, Only 3 Were HITS; Check List

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Following the success of last year's OTT sensation Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, director Ali Abbas Zafar has finally made a grand return to the silver screen with his latest directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Boasting an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles, this action-packed thriller is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2024.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN RELEASED IN THEATRES

Backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in 2022, igniting huge anticipation among fans awaiting its release. Notably, the film signifies the first collaboration between Akshay and Tiger, adding an extra layer of excitement to its release. Well, their wait has finally ended as BMCM has hit the theatres today (April 11), on the special occasion of Eid.

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to open on a decent note, let's take a look at the box office verdicts of Akshay Kumar's last ten theatrical releases. Interestingly, only three film turned out to be commercial successes. Yes, you read that right!

BOX-OFFICE VERDICT OF AKSHAY KUMAR'S LAST 10 FILMS

Mission Raniganj (2023) - Flop

OMG 2 (2023) - Hit

Selfiee (2023) - Flop

Ram Setu (2022) - Flop

Raksha Bandhan (2022) - Flop

Samrat Prithviraj (2022) - Flop

Bachchhan Paandey (2022) - Flop

Sooryavanshi (2021) - Hit

Bell Bottom (2021) - Flop

Good Newwz (2019) - Hit

According to reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is made on a whopping budget of around Rs 350 crore. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the film will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.

LIST OF AKSHAY KUMAR UPCOMING FILMS

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films including Sarfira, Singham Again, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, and Khel Khel Mein among others.

