Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Out Of Akshay Kumar’s Last 10 Films, Only 3 Were HITS; Check List

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Release:
Following
the
success
of
last
year's
OTT
sensation
Bloody
Daddy,
starring
Shahid
Kapoor,
director
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
has
finally
made
a
grand
return
to
the
silver
screen
with
his
latest
directorial
venture,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Boasting
an
ensemble
cast
featuring
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chillar,
and
Alaya
F
in
pivotal
roles,
this
action-packed
thriller
is
one
of
the
most
eagerly
anticipated
films
of
2024.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
RELEASED
IN
THEATRES
Backed
by
Pooja
Entertainment
and
AAZ
Films,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
was
announced
in
2022,
igniting
huge
anticipation
among
fans
awaiting
its
release.
Notably,
the
film
signifies
the
first
collaboration
between
Akshay
and
Tiger,
adding
an
extra
layer
of
excitement
to
its
release.
Well,
their
wait
has
finally
ended
as
BMCM
has
hit
the
theatres
today
(April
11),
on
the
special
occasion
of
Eid.
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
open
on
a
decent
note,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
box
office
verdicts
of
Akshay
Kumar's
last
ten
theatrical
releases.
Interestingly,
only
three
film
turned
out
to
be
commercial
successes.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!