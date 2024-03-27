Crew First Review: Kareena-Kriti-Tabu’s Film Is An Entertaining Watch; Buckle Up For A Wild Ride Of Laughter

Crew
First
Review:
After
the
failure
of
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Yodha,
the
next
Bollywood
biggie
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
this
Friday.
We're
talking
about
Rajesh
Krishnan's
directorial
venture
Crew
featuring
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu
as
the
main
protagonists
alongside
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
pivotal
roles.
Since
the
release
of
its
trailer,
Crew
has
captured
significant
attention
from
both
fans
and
audiences.
With
excitement
steadily
increasing,
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
arrival
in
theaters.
CREW
FIRST
REVIEW
Crew
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
after
two
days,
on
March
29,
amid
a
good
buzz
and
expectations.
The
first
review
is
finally
out,
and
as
expected,
it
predominantly
lauds
Kareena,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
starrer
heist
comedy.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
As
per
the
review,
the
lead
trio
has
succeeded
in
entertaining
viewers
in
the
outrageous
comedy
flick.
The
review
reads,
"Buckle
up
for
a
wild
ride
of
laughter
with
these
three
air
hostesses
who
bring
the
funny
in
every
scene...
#KareenaKapoorKhan,
#Tabu
&
@kritisanon
succeed
in
entertaining
us
in
this
outrageous
comedy
flick."
For
the
uninitiated,
the
film's
narrative
revolves
around
three
close
friends
employed
as
cabin
crew
members
for
Kohinoor
Airlines.
Their
lives
get
disrupted
when
they
become
entangled
in
a
challenging
situation
orchestrated
by
someone
with
hidden
agendas.
Now
trapped,
they
find
themselves
embroiled
in
an
ongoing
battle,
trying
tirelessly
to
get
out
of
the
mess.
Crew
has
been
certified
U/A
by
the
Central
Board
of
Film
Certification
(CBFC),
with
a
runtime
of
2
hours,
3
minutes,
and
32
seconds
(123
minutes,
32
seconds).
According
to
initial
reports,
the
film
is
targeting
a
release
on
around
2500
screens
across
India
and
an
additional
1000
screens
in
international
markets.
How
excited
are
you
about
the
release
of
Crew?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.