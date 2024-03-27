Crew First Review: Kareena-Kriti-Tabu’s Film Is An Entertaining Watch; Buckle Up For A Wild Ride Of Laughter

Crew First Review: After the failure of Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, the next Bollywood biggie is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. We're talking about Rajesh Krishnan's directorial venture Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu as the main protagonists alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.

Since the release of its trailer, Crew has captured significant attention from both fans and audiences. With excitement steadily increasing, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival in theaters.

CREW FIRST REVIEW

Crew is all set to hit the theatres after two days, on March 29, amid a good buzz and expectations. The first review is finally out, and as expected, it predominantly lauds Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti starrer heist comedy. Yes, you read that right!

As per the review, the lead trio has succeeded in entertaining viewers in the outrageous comedy flick. The review reads, "Buckle up for a wild ride of laughter with these three air hostesses who bring the funny in every scene... #KareenaKapoorKhan, #Tabu & @kritisanon succeed in entertaining us in this outrageous comedy flick."

Take a look at the viral review here:

#CrewReview : ⭐⭐⭐..



CREW STORYLINE, RUNTIME, AND CBFC CERTIFICATION

For the uninitiated, the film's narrative revolves around three close friends employed as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. Their lives get disrupted when they become entangled in a challenging situation orchestrated by someone with hidden agendas. Now trapped, they find themselves embroiled in an ongoing battle, trying tirelessly to get out of the mess.

Crew has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a runtime of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds (123 minutes, 32 seconds). According to initial reports, the film is targeting a release on around 2500 screens across India and an additional 1000 screens in international markets.

How excited are you about the release of Crew? Tell us in the comments section below.