The Excitement For Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Crew' Peaks, Advance Booking Opens

With
the
release
of
the
trailer
and
the
songs,
the
excitement
among
the
audiences
for
'Crew'
is
rising.
The
audiences
are
waiting
to
watch
the
fun
and
entertaining
ride
of
the
year
with
the
sensational
trio
of
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon.
Now,
without
any
delay,
the
makers
are
opening
the
advance
bookings
for
the
audience
from
today
on
popular
demand
from
the
audience.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan,
Crew
is
arriving
with
fresh
content.
It's
a
film
that
has
an
interesting
story.
Perfectly
balancing
the
mess
with
the
comedy
quotient,
the
film
will
offer
an
interesting
story
to
the
audiences
and
invite
families
for
the
perfect
long
holiday
Weekend.
This
has
indeed
raised
the
demand
among
the
audience
for
its
release.
Prepare
to
embark
on
a
cinematic
journey
like
never
before
with
"Crew." Directed
by
Rajesh
A.
Krishnan,
this
highly
anticipated
film
from
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network
is
set
to
hit
theatres
on
March
29th,
2024.