Maidaan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Ajay Devgn’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Maidaan Budget And Box Office Target: After the huge success of Shaitaan last month, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain fans once again with his new film Maidaan. Directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma, the biographical sports drama also features Priyamani and Gajrao Rao in prominent roles.

Since the trailer release, Maidaan has garnered considerable interest from both fans and audiences alike. With anticipation mounting, many fans are intrigued and eagerly awaiting its theatrical release. As the film is all set to hit the theatres, let's take a look at its budget, plot, and other important details below.

MAIDAAN BUDGET, PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE, AND OTHER DETAILS

Initially slated for release on April 10, Maidaan has been pushed to April 11 to accommodate the Eid holiday. This change sets the stage for a notable clash with the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, which is also scheduled to premiere on the same date.

The film is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian national football team, credited as the mastermind behind India's golden era in football spanning from 1952 to 1962. Ajay Devgn is essaying Rahim's character in it.

The movie chronicles the life and accomplishments of Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach who revolutionalised the sport in India. His significant impact on football earned the Indian Football Team the title "Brazil of Asia," known for adopting a 4-2-4 formation during matches.

According to reports, Amit Sharma's biographical sports drama has been made with an approximate budget of around Rs 100 crore.

MAIDAAN BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

The advance booking for Maidaan commenced on Saturday (April 6). Early estimates indicate that the sports drama has surged ahead of Bade Miyan Chote miyan, with over 7000 tickets sold for the first day. As per the early predictions, the film is likely to open around Rs 10 crore.

Considering its estimated budget, Maidaan needs to earn around Rs 150 crore domestically to earn a hit status at the box office.

