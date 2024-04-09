Maidaan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Ajay Devgn’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Maidaan
Budget
And
Box
Office
Target:
After
the
huge
success
of
Shaitaan
last
month,
Bollywood
superstar
Ajay
Devgn
is
all
set
to
entertain
fans
once
again
with
his
new
film
Maidaan.
Directed
by
Badhaai
Ho
fame
Amit
Sharma,
the
biographical
sports
drama
also
features
Priyamani
and
Gajrao
Rao
in
prominent
roles.
Since
the
trailer
release,
Maidaan
has
garnered
considerable
interest
from
both
fans
and
audiences
alike.
With
anticipation
mounting,
many
fans
are
intrigued
and
eagerly
awaiting
its
theatrical
release.
As
the
film
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres,
let's
take
a
look
at
its
budget,
plot,
and
other
important
details
below.
MAIDAAN
BUDGET,
PLOT,
CAST,
RELEASE
DATE,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Initially
slated
for
release
on
April
10,
Maidaan
has
been
pushed
to
April
11
to
accommodate
the
Eid
holiday.
This
change
sets
the
stage
for
a
notable
clash
with
the
action
thriller
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
featuring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff,
which
is
also
scheduled
to
premiere
on
the
same
date.
The
film
is
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
the
coach
and
manager
of
the
Indian
national
football
team,
credited
as
the
mastermind
behind
India's
golden
era
in
football
spanning
from
1952
to
1962.
Ajay
Devgn
is
essaying
Rahim's
character
in
it.
The
movie
chronicles
the
life
and
accomplishments
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
the
football
coach
who
revolutionalised
the
sport
in
India.
His
significant
impact
on
football
earned
the
Indian
Football
Team
the
title
"Brazil
of
Asia,"
known
for
adopting
a
4-2-4
formation
during
matches.
According
to
reports,
Amit
Sharma's
biographical
sports
drama
has
been
made
with
an
approximate
budget
of
around
Rs
100
crore.
MAIDAAN
BOX
OFFICE
TARGET
AND
DAY
1
PREDICTION
The
advance
booking
for
Maidaan
commenced
on
Saturday
(April
6).
Early
estimates
indicate
that
the
sports
drama
has
surged
ahead
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
miyan,
with
over
7000
tickets
sold
for
the
first
day.
As
per
the
early
predictions,
the
film
is
likely
to
open
around
Rs
10
crore.
Considering
its
estimated
budget,
Maidaan
needs
to
earn
around
Rs
150
crore
domestically
to
earn
a
hit
status
at
the
box
office.