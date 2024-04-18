Masaba Gupta Expecting First Child With Hubby Satyadeep Misra; Neena Gupta Shares Excitement In VIRAL Post

Masaba
Gupta
Pregnancy
Announcement:
Renowned
fashion
designer-turned-actress
Masaba
Gupta
is
gearing
up
to
embark
on
the
journey
of
motherhood.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
stunning
diva
surprised
Tinseltown
with
an
adorable
pregnancy
announcement
today
(April
18).
For
those
unaware,
Masaba
Gupta
had
a
private
wedding
ceremony
with
actor-beau,
Satyadeep
Mishra,
on
January
27,
2023.
Their
marriage
was
a
dreamy
affair,
attended
by
her
entire
family,
including
her
father,
Vivian
Richards,
who
flew
in
from
the
Caribbean.
Masaba,
who
prefers
to
stay
away
from
limelight,
never
really
discusses
her
personal
life
in
the
media.
However,
when
it
came
to
sharing
the
good
news,
she
opted
for
a
creative
approach.
The
Masaba
Masaba
star
posted
an
image
of
a
pregnant
woman
emoji
on
her
Instagram
account,
accompanied
by
emojis
depicting
a
man
and
a
woman
with
lovestruck
expressions.
In
the
third
picture,
the
couple
can
be
seen
seated
on
the
floor.
Masaba
wore
a
white
robe
and
rested
her
head
on
her
husband's
shoulder,
appearing
content.
The
Instagram
post
reads,
"In
other
news
-
Two
little
feet
are
on
their
way
to
us!
Please
send
love,blessings
and
banana
chips
(plain
salted
ONLY)
#babyonboard
#mom&dad
(heart
emoji)."
Their
pregnancy
announcement
is
currently
breaking
the
internet.
Take
a
look
at
it
below:
NAANI-TO-BE
NEENA
GUPTA
IS
SUPER-HAPPY
WITH
MASABA
GUPTA'S
PREGNANCY
Masaba
Gupta's
actress-mother
Neena
Gupta
couldn't
control
her
happiness
and
shared
her
excitement
about
becoming
a
grandmother
soon.
The
seasoned
star
took
to
her
Instagram
handle
and
posted
a
picture
of
Masaba
and
Satyadeep.
In
the
caption,
the
Badhaai
Ho
actress
penned
a
heartfelt
note
that
reads,
"Humare
bacchon
ka
baccha
aane
Wala
hai.
Isse
zyada
Khushi
ki
baat
Kya
ho
sakti
hai."