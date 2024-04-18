Masaba Gupta Expecting First Child With Hubby Satyadeep Misra; Neena Gupta Shares Excitement In VIRAL Post

Masaba Gupta Pregnancy Announcement: Renowned fashion designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta is gearing up to embark on the journey of motherhood. Yes, you read that right! The stunning diva surprised Tinseltown with an adorable pregnancy announcement today (April 18).

For those unaware, Masaba Gupta had a private wedding ceremony with actor-beau, Satyadeep Mishra, on January 27, 2023. Their marriage was a dreamy affair, attended by her entire family, including her father, Vivian Richards, who flew in from the Caribbean.

MASABA GUPTA-SATYADEEP MISHRA PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Taking to social media, parents-to-be Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announcement the pregnancy news with their followers and well-wishers with an adorable post.

Masaba, who prefers to stay away from limelight, never really discusses her personal life in the media. However, when it came to sharing the good news, she opted for a creative approach. The Masaba Masaba star posted an image of a pregnant woman emoji on her Instagram account, accompanied by emojis depicting a man and a woman with lovestruck expressions.

In the third picture, the couple can be seen seated on the floor. Masaba wore a white robe and rested her head on her husband's shoulder, appearing content. The Instagram post reads, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (heart emoji)."

Their pregnancy announcement is currently breaking the internet. Take a look at it below:

NAANI-TO-BE NEENA GUPTA IS SUPER-HAPPY WITH MASABA GUPTA'S PREGNANCY

Masaba Gupta's actress-mother Neena Gupta couldn't control her happiness and shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother soon. The seasoned star took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Masaba and Satyadeep.

In the caption, the Badhaai Ho actress penned a heartfelt note that reads, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai."

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!