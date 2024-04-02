5 Years After Split With Ishita Kumar, Priyanka Chopra’s Bro Siddharth ENGAGED To Neelam Upadhyaya - ROKA PICS

Siddharth Chopra Engagement: Siddharth Chopra, the younger brother of Priyanka Chopra, recently exchanged engagement vows with actress Neelam Upadhyaya in an intimate roka ceremony. The couple shared glimpses of their special day on their social media accounts, featuring images from the engagement attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her husband Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie during their recent visit to India.

SIDDHARTH CHOPRA-NEELAM UPADHYAYA ROKA PHOTOS

Among the shared photos was one showcasing Neelam and Siddharth Chopra's four-tiered cake adorned with pastel icing and their initials as cake toppers, bearing the inscription "Just Rokafied." Their caption read, "Sooo we did a thing (sic)." Take a look at the photos here:

Siddharth opted for a floral kurta with a matching sleeveless jacket, while Neelam, known for her role in Action 3D, chose a simple purple suit with sequinned detailing.

Priyanka Chopra also joined the celebrations, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story with the caption "They did it. Happy Roka," featuring herself, Nick, Siddharth, and Neelam. Priyanka looked elegant in a red saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, while Nick sported a white kurta-pajama set paired with a beige Modi jacket.

Check out her Instagram story here:

Wondering who is Siddharth Chopra's fiance Neelam Upadhyaya? Here's all you need to know about her.

WHO IS NEELAM UPADHYAYA? ALL ABOUT SIDDHARTH CHOPRA'S FIANCE

For those who are unaware, Neelam is a familiar face in the cinema world and is an actress by profession. Yes, you read that right! With a career spanning nine years, she has made her mark in South Indian cinema, featuring in both Telugu and Tamil films.

Despite her debut project shelving in 2010, Neelam officially entered showbiz two years later in the Telugu film Mr. 7. Making waves in Tamil cinema the following year with Unnodu Oru Naal, she has since left a lasting impression. Her last on-screen role was in the 2018 Telugu film Tamasha.

Did you know Siddharth Chopra earlier got engaged to Ishita Kumar? Here's what we know about their relationship and separation.

SIDDHARTH CHOPRA-ISHITA KUMAR ENGAGEMENT & SEPARATION

Before Neelam Upadhyaya, Siddharth Chopra dated Ishita Kumar. While the duo got engaged in February 2019, they were set to get married in April in the same year. However, their wedding plans were later canceled at the last moment as Siddharth wasn't ready to take their relationship to the next level.