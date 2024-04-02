5 Years After Split With Ishita Kumar, Priyanka Chopra’s Bro Siddharth ENGAGED To Neelam Upadhyaya - ROKA PICS

Siddharth
Chopra
Engagement:
Siddharth
Chopra,
the
younger
brother
of
Priyanka
Chopra,
recently
exchanged
engagement
vows
with
actress
Neelam
Upadhyaya
in
an
intimate
roka
ceremony.
The
couple
shared
glimpses
of
their
special
day
on
their
social
media
accounts,
featuring
images
from
the
engagement
attended
by
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas,
her
husband
Nick
Jonas,
and
Malti
Marie
during
their
recent
visit
to
India.
SIDDHARTH
CHOPRA-NEELAM
UPADHYAYA
ROKA
PHOTOS
Among
the
shared
photos
was
one
showcasing
Neelam
and
Siddharth
Chopra's
four-tiered
cake
adorned
with
pastel
icing
and
their
initials
as
cake
toppers,
bearing
the
inscription
"Just
Rokafied." Their
caption
read,
"Sooo
we
did
a
thing
(sic)."
Take
a
look
at
the
photos
here:
Siddharth
opted
for
a
floral
kurta
with
a
matching
sleeveless
jacket,
while
Neelam,
known
for
her
role
in
Action
3D,
chose
a
simple
purple
suit
with
sequinned
detailing.
Priyanka
Chopra
also
joined
the
celebrations,
sharing
a
photo
on
her
Instagram
Story
with
the
caption
"They
did
it.
Happy
Roka," featuring
herself,
Nick,
Siddharth,
and
Neelam.
Priyanka
looked
elegant
in
a
red
saree
with
a
matching
sleeveless
blouse,
while
Nick
sported
a
white
kurta-pajama
set
paired
with
a
beige
Modi
jacket.
Check
out
her
Instagram
story
here:
Wondering
who
is
Siddharth
Chopra's
fiance
Neelam
Upadhyaya?
Here's
all
you
need
to
know
about
her.
WHO
IS
NEELAM
UPADHYAYA?
ALL
ABOUT
SIDDHARTH
CHOPRA'S
FIANCE
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Neelam
is
a
familiar
face
in
the
cinema
world
and
is
an
actress
by
profession.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
With
a
career
spanning
nine
years,
she
has
made
her
mark
in
South
Indian
cinema,
featuring
in
both
Telugu
and
Tamil
films.
Despite
her
debut
project
shelving
in
2010,
Neelam
officially
entered
showbiz
two
years
later
in
the
Telugu
film
Mr.
7.
Making
waves
in
Tamil
cinema
the
following
year
with
Unnodu
Oru
Naal,
she
has
since
left
a
lasting
impression.
Her
last
on-screen
role
was
in
the
2018
Telugu
film
Tamasha.
Did
you
know
Siddharth
Chopra
earlier
got
engaged
to
Ishita
Kumar?
Here's
what
we
know
about
their
relationship
and
separation.
Before
Neelam
Upadhyaya,
Siddharth
Chopra
dated
Ishita
Kumar.
While
the
duo
got
engaged
in
February
2019,
they
were
set
to
get
married
in
April
in
the
same
year.
However,
their
wedding
plans
were
later
canceled
at
the
last
moment
as
Siddharth
wasn't
ready
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.