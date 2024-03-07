Shaitaan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Ajay Devgn’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Shaitaan
Budget
And
Box
Office
Target:
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
Shaitaan
is
an
eagerly
awaited
Bollywood
horror
movie
featuring
Ajay
Devgn,
alongside
R.
Madhavan
and
South
actress
Jyotika
in
pivotal
roles.
Since
the
unveiling
of
its
trailer,
the
film
has
garnered
considerable
interest
from
fans
and
audiences
alike.
With
anticipation
on
the
rise,
many
fans
are
intrigued
and
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
theatrical
release.
SHAITAAN
BUDGET,
PLOT,
CAST,
RELEASE
DATE,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
The
storyline
of
Shaitaan
revolves
around
Madhavan's
character,
portraying
the
antagonist,
who
seeks
shelter
in
the
home
of
Ajay
Devgn
and
Jyotika's
characters.
Tensions
mount
as
Madhavan
asserts
control
over
their
daughter
through
hypnotism,
transforming
her
into
a
tool
against
her
own
family.
Packed
with
action,
profound
emotions,
and
thrilling
suspense,
this
film
promises
to
captivate
audiences,
keeping
them
engaged
and
on
the
edge
of
their
seats
from
start
to
finish.
With
the
release
of
Shaitaan
scheduled
for
tomorrow
(March
8),
anticipation
is
high
for
a
strong
opening,
with
expectations
of
its
popularity
growing
steadily
over
the
weekend.
As
per
NDTV
India,
Shaitaan
is
reportedly
a
moderately
scaled
project,
said
to
have
been
produced
with
a
budget
estimated
between
Rs
60
crore
to
Rs
65
crore.
SHAITAAN
BOX
OFFICE
TARGET
The
film
starring
Ajay
Devgn
and
R.
Madhavan
is
off
to
a
promising
start
at
the
box
office.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
Shaitaan
has
garnered
approximately
2.05
crores
in
gross
collections
through
advance
bookings
on
its
first
day
and
it
is
expected
to
take
an
opening
between
Rs
7-10
crore.
Keep
in
mind
the
projected
budget,
Shaitaan
should
earn
between
Rs
80-100
crore
at
the
domestic
front
to
become
a
clean
hit
at
the
ticket
window.
