King Announcement Teaser First Review: Much-Hyped Glimpse Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Termed As ‘Pura Tabaahi’

King Announcement Teaser Date: After entertaining viewers with three back-to-back releases in 2023 - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki - Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is planning to entertain fans with his next film, King. The film also marks the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana Khan, and everyone is eagerly awaiting its release.

So far, there have been only unconfirmed reports related to King and fans are curious to know more about it. Well, their wait is finally coming to an end as the makers are reportedly set to make an official announcement with a teaser. Yes, you read that right!

KING OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT WITH TITLE - TEASER RELEASE DATE

Fans are eagerly counting down to November 2, when Shah Rukh Khan is expected to officially announce his much-awaited film King. Interestingly, the date also marks the superstar's 60th birthday, adding to the excitement. It's a rare occasion for SRK to make a film announcement on his birthday - the last time he did so was back in 2015, when he surprised fans by unveiling the second teaser of Fan on his 50th birthday.

As per the ongoing buzz, the makers are gearing up to unveil the film's official title along with a short teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan, aiming to build massive anticipation among fans. This exciting update has sparked curiosity, especially since very little is known about King so far, making the reveal even more special for SRK enthusiasts.

KING ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER FIRST REVIEW IS OUT - DURATION DEETS

Even before the official release, the first review of King announcement teaser has gone viral on social media, setting the internet abuzz. The initial reactions have only amplified the hype surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming drama, leaving fans even more excited to witness what promises to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events.

Talking about the teaser, the reviewer revealed that the King teaser is 1 minute and 11 second long. Giving it 5 out of 5 stars, he wrote, "watched #King Announcement CBFC Bhai saab 1 minute 11 second ka pura Tabaahi! @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan isn't acting... he's ruling. That walk, that glare, that BGM - Goosebumps tsunami! trailer aayega to theatre phatega. #SRK + @justSidAnand Mass + Class + Madness. 5 / 5 Stars"

Take a look at the viral tweet here:

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHAH RUKH KHAN'S KING

While not much is known about the plot, King boasts a power-packed ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood's biggest names - Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff.

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen portraying the main antagonist, adding an intense layer of drama to Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited musical action thriller. The much-anticipated film is expected to hit the theatres in 2026. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

