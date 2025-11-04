King Plot: Two Villains, 2 Different Eras? Shah Rukh Khan Back In His Anti-Hero Avatar AGAIN? Twists UNVEILED

Photo Credit: King Title Reveal Video (YouTube/@RedChilliesEntertainment)

King Movie Plot: Get ready for a "new Shah Rukh Khan experience" with 'King'. The high-on-action and super-stylish title announcement video, dropped on the special occasion of SRK's 60th birthday on November 2, unleashed mass mania across the country and rightfully so! From King Khan's salt-and-pepper look to his smooth-like-butter action sequences, SRK once again proved he's truly "sexy at sixty." Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, King is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide in 2026. While SRKians and his jabra fans (even those who aren't) are still reeling from the madness of King announcement teaser clip, the movie plot has allegedly been unveiled online, sending shockwaves of excitement among fans.

King: Is Shah Rukh Khan Playing A Grey Character?

Headlined by 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan, King is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of 2026. Khan is all set to begin his next schedule this week in Mumbai at YRF Studios. The star-studded ensemble of King is one of the key highlights of the film.

The film is extra special for Khan since he will be sharing the screenspace with his daughter Suhana Khan, marking her theatrical debut. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji among others in pivotal roles.

The King title announcement clip offered a glimpse of Shah Rukh not being "Darr" but "Dehshat". From his charm to acing the sleek action stunts, the video has left fans craving for more. During his special fan meet on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan teased fans with details of his character in the movie. Without revealing much, the 60-year-old stated that he is playing a "dark" and "grey" character. Calling it "interesting", Khan said, "King ka jo character hai,Bahaut hi INTERESTING hai. Aur usmein bahaut sari BURAIYAN hai. KHOONI hai. Logo ko maar deta hai aur puchta bhi nahi hai ke kitne the. It's not to say he is a villain or not,but yes it's A Very DARK Character,A Very GREY Character."

King Plot Allegedly Unveiled: Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Have 2 Villains?

Amidst the soaring excitement, SRK's King movie plot has allegedly been revealed online. According to India Today, the film will be set in two different timelines. While SRK will be playing the same characters in different stages, Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Bachchan are supposedly playing the VILLAIN.

As the report further suggests, SRK will lock horns with Juyal in the younger timeline, making him one of the villains in King. And then, when the narrative shifts to the older timeline, Khan will have a face-off with Abhishek Bachchan, the second main antagonist of the movie.